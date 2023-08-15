Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.22 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $358.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.85693 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07186625 USD and is up 11.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $310,458,442.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

