Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00016216 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $173.04 million and $4,368.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.

