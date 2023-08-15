High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Cormark

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

HLF opened at C$12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.46.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of C$445.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.06 million. Research analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.8433824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

