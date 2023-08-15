Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $152.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $155.32 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after acquiring an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after acquiring an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

