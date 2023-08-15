HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $417.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

