Hongkong Land Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Hongkong Land Stock Down 0.3 %
HNGKY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
