Hongkong Land Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 0.3 %

HNGKY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Further Reading

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

