Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $0.92 (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $45.80 million and $10.63 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.99031095 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,574,415.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

