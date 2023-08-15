Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,771. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.