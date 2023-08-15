H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,922. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.