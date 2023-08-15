Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,500,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,419,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after buying an additional 1,230,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
