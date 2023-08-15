Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 271.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 309,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $7,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,255,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,287.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock worth $21,490,568. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

