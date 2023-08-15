Humanigen (HGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

Humanigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.94. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 599,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $822,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 31.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 300,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 262.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 237,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

