Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 29,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

