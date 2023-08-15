Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $616.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

