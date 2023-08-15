i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in i-80 Gold by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 1,462,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,839. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $571.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.40.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
