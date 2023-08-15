ICON (ICX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.91 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ICON has a market cap of $188.84 million and $4.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,032,507 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,985,748.1229992. The last known price of ICON is 0.20808404 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,713,092.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

