iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $89.21 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $89.21 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.25911433 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,833,878.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

