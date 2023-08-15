Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 198738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 3.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
