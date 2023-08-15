Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of INDB traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 221,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

