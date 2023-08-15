Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $11,432,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 646.2% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 513.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $1,727,000.

BATS:BFEB opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

