Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Major Shareholder Buys 50,037 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 50,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,168.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,818,872 shares in the company, valued at $31,094,056.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioventus alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,985 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,778.15.

Bioventus Price Performance

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bioventus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.