Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Acquires 263,740 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 205,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,590. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $2,808,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Impinj by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.