Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director John C. Chrystal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,842.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MoneyLion Stock Down 7.2 %

MoneyLion stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MoneyLion by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MoneyLion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

