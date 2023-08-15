Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director John C. Chrystal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,842.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MoneyLion Stock Down 7.2 %
MoneyLion stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.
Institutional Trading of MoneyLion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MoneyLion by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MoneyLion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
