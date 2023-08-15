Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,933.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.
- On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 7,352,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,804. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.53.
A number of analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
