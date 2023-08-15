Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,933.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 7,352,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,804. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

