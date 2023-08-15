Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CELH stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,552. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $183.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 19.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

