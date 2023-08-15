Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CELH stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,552. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $183.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 19.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
