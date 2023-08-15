Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 965,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

