Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 164,778 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42.

On Friday, June 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LLY traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,230. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $547.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.61. The stock has a market cap of $518.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,977.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,879,000 after purchasing an additional 78,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.