Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. 3,728,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,408. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $275.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

