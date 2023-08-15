Insider Selling: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,627. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONB

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.