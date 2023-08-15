Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells 1,692 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Daniel sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $11,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,302.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amanda Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Amanda Daniel sold 378 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $2,744.28.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Amanda Daniel sold 768 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $7,357.44.
SKYT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 4.15. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
