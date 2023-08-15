Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells 1,692 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Daniel sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $11,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,302.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanda Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Amanda Daniel sold 378 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $2,744.28.

On Thursday, June 8th, Amanda Daniel sold 768 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $7,357.44.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 4.15. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

