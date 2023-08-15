Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,806,608.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

SOVO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,278. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Sovos Brands

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.