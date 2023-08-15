Insider Selling: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells 107,466 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 11th, Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34.

VST traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,462,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,716,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

