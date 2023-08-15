Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.46. The stock had a trading volume of 324,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,784. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,520 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

