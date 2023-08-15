Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 360,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 260,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

