Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

