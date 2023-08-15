Internet Computer (ICP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.54 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $30.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00013135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,894,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,551,279 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.