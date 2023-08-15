Internet Computer Price Reaches $4.01 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $16.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00013683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,894,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,550,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

