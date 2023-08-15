Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

