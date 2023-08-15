Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.