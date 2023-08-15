Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.