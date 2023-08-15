Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,169 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 5,795 put options.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.49. 2,444,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

