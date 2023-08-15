Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 74,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 61,080 shares.The stock last traded at $81.41 and had previously closed at $82.30.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

