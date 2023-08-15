Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Get Invitae alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Invitae

Invitae Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 2,275,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.