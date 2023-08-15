IOTA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.66 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $450.77 million and $5.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

