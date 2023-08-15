iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is S.A. Mason LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

