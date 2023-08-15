iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.03. 2,208,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

