iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by King Wealth

King Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,697,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $525,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

