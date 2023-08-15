iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

