iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Position Reduced by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IHAK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,999. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

