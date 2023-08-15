iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
