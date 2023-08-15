iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

